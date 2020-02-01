Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Last Week Highlights | January 27 - January 31

Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular serials of Indian television. It chronicles the lives of Kartik and Naira and the trials and tribulations they face. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, and Lata Sabharwal in the leading roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai last week highlights for January 27 to January 31

Luv and Kush were caught having a beer at their birthday party. They were also sharing it with the toddlers, Kairav and Vansh. Akhilesh scolded them and cancelled their birthday presents. Kartik, however, tried to console them.

Luv found out that Trisha had rattled them out to Naira. Luv vowed to get even with her. The next morning, to impress Naira, the brothers accompanied her to the academy to help out with the Republic Day preparations.

At the academy, Trisha wrote down a speech for Vansh and Jairav to say in front of the Minister who was their chief guest. But Luv and Abhishek changed words in the speech like Rancho did in 3 Idiots. However, their plan failed as the Minister had watched the movie and enjoyed the changed speech. Later, Naira and Trisha performed a dance together.

Luv and Abhishek harassed Trisha while Kush asked them to stop. Abhishek tore off Trisha's sleeves. She later went missing and everybody tried to look for her. Luv lied at home that they had not seen Trisha.

Kartik and Naira went to the police station to file a missing diary but learn about a girl who met with an accident. They went to the hospital and found out it was Trisha.

They informed at home and Samarth said there would be a police case to find out what happened. Luv buried Trisha's phone in order to avoid being caught.

