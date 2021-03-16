'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' March 15 Written Update: Kartik Remembers Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 15, 2021, episode starts with Kartik seeing kids as Shiva and Parvati and remembering himself and Naira becoming Shiva and Parvati. Sirat comes to him and asks if he is missing Naira. Kartik tells her that he always misses her. Sirat sees Kairav and starts her drama. She tells him that she doesn’t want to dance with him. He joins her and then he tells her that Kairav thinks of her as his mother, so she has to dance. Sirat asks Kartik to explain to Kairav that she is not Naira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15 March written update

Kartik responds to her that Naira passed away a few months ago but Kairav refuses to believe it. Sirat says that they have to explain to him that she is not Naira. Kartik responds that Sirat can never become Naira. He says that Naira taught him to live and because of her he got his family back. Kairav gets confused and leaves the place. Kartik says that his words have affected Kairav. Sirat says that seeing Kartik’s love for Naira, she recalls something, that how people can promise to stay for seven births and cannot keep the promise for even one life.

On the other hand, Mukesh finds his door jammed. Sheela asks him to break the door but he tells that the door belongs to Nani and if he breaks it, Kartik will file a complaint against him. Meanwhile, Rohan asks Sirat to speak with his girlfriend, Priyanka. Sirat goes to her and tells her that she will not snatch Rohan from her and that she just needs Rohan for a dance. Priyanka responds to this positively.

Moreover, In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode, a few moments later, a man announces that there is still enough time for the Maha pooja, so they will start with Shiva and Parvati’s dance and their acts. Sirat and Rohan perform together. Kartik’s family arrives and Mukesh and his family, too, arrive at the Maha pooja. When Sirat performs on the stage, Kartik recollects the memories of Naira.

Kartik goes on the stage. When Sirat is about to fall off the stage, he holds her. Kartik recollects Naira falling off the cliff and gets emotional. He hugs her. The duo loses their balance and falls together. They touch the sacred leaf together. A garland from the Shivling falls on them as if to bless them.

Image Source: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram