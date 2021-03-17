'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' March 16 Written Update: Mukesh Creates A Big Scene At Home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16 March 2021 episode starts with Kartik hugging Sirat. She holds him and tells him that she is Sirat and not Naira. Kartik gets away from her and sees the family. He leaves the place and goes into Sirat’s house. Sheela tells that Sirat thinks that the pooja is a game. She has spoiled her family and her village’s name. Kartik speaks to himself and admits that he couldn’t control himself. He further apologises to Naira and says that the last time when he hugged her, he was not aware, but this time he knew the fact that she is Sirat and not Naira. He confesses that he made a mistake.

Kartik wonders what Sirat will think about him now. Sirat returns home and tells that there were already enough problems in her life, and Kartik hugged her in front of everyone outside. She says Sheela and Mukesh got a chance to insult her. Outside, Mukesh provokes the villagers against Kartik and Sirat.

Dadi takes a stand for Kartik, but Mukesh signals Sheela. Sheela goes home and locks Sirat and Kartik in the house. Kartik says to Sirat that he will apologise to her in front of the villagers and the family. He tries to open the door but it doesn’t open. He tells Sirat that the door is stuck. He tries to pull the door but fails due to the feet injury he got during the game. He falls but Sirat holds him.

That’s when Akhilesh opens the door and the villagers and the family sees Sirat and Kartik hugging each other. Sheela tells that Sirat has spoiled her name. Nani yells that Sheela did that before. She goes on to ask Mukesh and Sheela to leave her house. Sheela responds to her that she is Nani’s daughter and will not leave the house.

Suwarna intervenes and tells that Nani cannot remove her, but she can do it for her. She throws Mukesh and Sheela out of the house. Furthermore, Kairav calls Manish and tells that Kartik hugged Naira and that everyone is yelling at them. Surekha enters and informs everything to Manish. Manish gets furious and calls Akhilesh. He asks him to return home with the family. Dadi speaks to Kartik and informs him that Kairav has seen him hugging Sirat, so now he won’t believe that she is not his mother. She enters the room and reveals that she has thought about the solution.

