'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' March 18 Written Update: Manish Asks Rhea To Marry Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18 March 2021 episode starts with Sirat telling her people from the village that they made a mistake believing Mukesh. She says that one day she will make her name in the world by winning a trophy in boxing and that the villagers will praise her. The flashback ends when Kartik tells that she took his advice and has come with him to his place.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 18 Written Update

Kartik tells that he will fulfill Sirat’s responsibilities. Sirats tells that Manish does not trust her and considers her a gold digger. Kartik responds that he will try to speak to him and convince him. Kartik goes to Manish. He tells him that he wants to speak with him. Manish tells Kartik that he is doing wrong by bringing Sirat into their home. He further tells that Kartik is getting involved in her personal matter.

Manish tells Kartik that she is not Naira, and that Sirat is taking advantage of her face which is similar to Naira’s. Manish goes on to ask Kartik if he thinks Sirat is Naira in real. Kartik asks Manish to calm down and offers him some water. Kartik admits that he has made many mistakes and Manish has always forgiven him. He tells that this time Sirat didn’t do anything, it was his fault and because of that Sirat and her Nani had to leave the village.

Kartik tells that Sirat did so many things for him and she had to leave her own house because of his mistake of hugging her in front of everyone. Manish says that he will let her stay only on one condition which is that they have to stay in the outhouse (guesthouse). On the other hand, Kairav cries to himself, when Dadi enters his room and goes to him. She asks him what happened. Kairav admits that Sirat is not his mother and that she has an entire family in Jaisalmer.

Dadi tells that it is good that Kairav realised this sooner. He says that he does not miss Naira when Sirat is around him. He further asks if she can become his mumma. Meanwhile, Manish says he will not let Sirat play with Kartik. He goes to Rhea and asks if she will marry Kartik. Sirat’s picture falls and the glass of the frame breaks. Nani worries that it is a bad omen.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode