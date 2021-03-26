'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' March 25, 2021 Written Update: Manish Misunderstands Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25 March 2021 episode starts with Kartik calling the sports academy and complaining about Dev to the committee. Kartik tells that he will also send a written complaint by tonight. Kartik further explains to Sirat that it was not her fault but Dev’s mistake. He asks her to write a complaint against him when Nani enters. She asks Sirat if everything was okay with the duo.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25 March Written Update

On the other hand, Manish goes on to ask Akhilesh to speak with Kartik about his second marriage. He responds to Manish that Kartik is hurt, as it was only recently that he lost Naira. Manish answers that since he is hurt, it is the right time for him to marry again. Akhilesh agrees to discuss this with Kartik. The other day, Akhilesh wishes Kartik a Happy Holi and says there is a dance competition held in Akshara dance academy, and he gave permission. Akhilesh asks if he has any problems with it.

Kartik responds that he respects elders’ decisions. Manish hears it and thinks that somehow Akhilesh has convinced Kartik for the second marriage. Kartik then wishes Manish as he enters. He comes and hugs and asks if he trusts him. Kartik responds positively and Manish gets happy. Manish calls Dadi and Suwarna, Rhea too, comes running. Manish tells everyone that Kartik has agreed to the marriage. Suwarna confirms if he asked Kartik about it. Manish says yes and tells that he is sensible, emotional and also practical. Surekha tells that parents do so many things for children. Manish gives a shagun to Rhea and fixes a meeting with her parents.

Later, Kartik sees Sirat upset and says that Dev won. Sirat asks him how he can win. Kartik tells that looking at her right now, it feels like Dev has got what he wanted. Further, he encourages her and asks her to fight all the battles. Later everyone in the Goenka family starts playing Holi. Sirat and Nani also join. Kartik applies colour to Nani and asks her to join them. Manish also applies colour to Nani and then smiles brightly at her. Kartik wonders why Manish is so happy.

Promo Image Source: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode