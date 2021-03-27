'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' March 26 Written Update: Will Rhea Succeed In Pranking Sirat?

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manish asks Akhilesh to convince Kartik to get married but Akhilesh denies him. Manish thinks that Akhilesh had convinced Kartik to get remarried when he sees the latter nodding to something that Akhilesh had said. Manish then fixes Kartik's wedding with Rhea and hands her a shagun. Soon after that, the entire Goenka family begin their Holi festivities.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 26, 2021, written update:

Kartik hands his father, Manish a glass of thandai. Manish thanks him and tells him that he feels very happy even without the drink. Kartik then asks him why but Manish gets interrupted by Kairav who makes an announcement. Kairav reminds everyone about the dance performance to take place later on. Kartik and others present at the event respond with a loud "Yes!" Kairav then goes to Sirat to give her a gift for Holi. He gifts her an angel charm and tells her to attach it to her bracelet.

Sirat loves the gift but tells Kairav that she has no gift for him. Kairav tells her that he did not want anything in return. Sirat insists on giving him something, Kairav then tells her to hug him. Sirat then gives him the hug he asks for. Rhea then comes to collect Kairav and Vansh to play Holi. Rhea starts handing the kids water balloons. Sirat stops the kids from playing with the balloons and tells them about the dangers of the balloons. She then scolds Rhea for giving the children the ill advice, Rhea asks her to not interrupt within the family matters but earns a befitting reply from Sirat.

Rhea then starts insulting Sirat and telling her that she had no idea why Manish tolerated her and let her stay in the family's outhouse. Sirat warns Rhea that she would tell about her actions to Kartik to which Rhea replies that she would be supported by the rest of the family. When Sirat walks off, Rhea plans to apply permanent colour on Sirat's face so she wouldn't step out of her room for at least a week.

When Kairav and Vansh have a moment of mischief with their grandmother, Sirat and Nani look on. The scene makes Sirat cry as she admires how the family has sweet quarrels and mischiefs. She remembers her experience with Mukesh and Sheela. Nani stops her and asks her to ignore those memories.

On the other hand, Rhea plots to apply colour on Sirat's face. She disguises herself as she puts colour on her face. With black colour in hand, Rhea sets off after Sirat. Sirat notices Rhea following her and devises a clever plan. She goes behind a wall at a turning and when Rhea follows her, Sirat jumps and surprises her which causes Rhea to cover her face.

The black colour then gets stuck on Rhea's face. Sirat laughs at Rhea's attempt and runs off. Surekha then finds Rhea who calls for her help. When Sirat meets Suvarna she hands her a bunch of leaves and asks her to make a paste that would help get the colour off of Rhea's face. She reveals that she had learned the trick during her childhood. The episode ends with Kairav and Vansh's performance as the family cheers on.

