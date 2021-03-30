Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 29 Written Update: Police Comes To House To Arrest Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 29 episode starts with Kairav asking Sirat if her wounds hurt. She admits that it hurts a little bit but she is fine. She tells that she did not save Kairav for him but for herself or she would never be able to forgive herself. Kartik enters and nurses Sirat’s wounds. In the next scene, Rhea is seen talking to her mother. She tells that Sirat’s face is similar to Naira’s, and thus Kartik has become her devotee. She says that Sirat is getting close to him and that she is jealous of their wedding news.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 29 Written Update

Manish enters and tells Rhea that he planned to announce her and Kartik’s wedding but the incident took place. She asks Manish not to worry as incidents happen. Meanwhile, Kairav thanks God to save all three of them. He tells Sirat is not his mother but he wishes her to be around her so that he won’t miss Naira so much. Kartik hugs Kairav. Luv-Kush enters the room and informs that police have come to their home in order to arrest Sirat.

Everyone gathers in the living room and Kartik asks the inspector about what happened. The inspector responds that the sports academy coach has filed a complaint against Sirat that she tried to harm him. Kartik tells that Dev is lying and explains the entire situation to him. He further asks the inspector to arrest Dev. The inspector responds that he has to arrest Sirat as the complaint has been filed. Kartik tells that he punched Dev for what he did to Sirat, so he can arrest him.

Akhilesh calls the commissioner and further explains the situation. Akhilesh asks the inspector to speak with the commissioner. The commissioner informs him that he has earlier checked that Kartik has already filed a complaint in the sports academy. He further asks him not to arrest Sirat.

Furthermore, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, Sirat’s Nani is seen sitting upset as Sirat has to go through so much. Kartik asks Nani not to worry about her as she is a strong lady and can fight every problem. Sirat asks Kartik to send Kairav to the guesthouse as she wants to meet him. Kartik asks her to meet him inside the house itself.