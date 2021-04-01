Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 31 Written Update: Kartik Apologises To Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 31 episode starts with Kartik feeling that he cheated on Naira. Kartik speaks to Naira’s picture and tells that he didn’t mean anything. He further says that no one can ever replace Naira. On the other hand, Sirat thinks about how Kartik can say such a thing. She tells that last time when he hugged her, she didn’t say anything but now he is crossing his limits.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 31 Written Update

Sirat tells that no one can make a decision for her. Nani, too, thinks how can Kartik say such things and tells that he is a very sensible guy and yet he said all those things. In the later scenes, one can see Kartik apologising to Naira looking at her picture when Dadi enters his room. Kartik tells her that he feels he cheated on Naira. Dadi tells that she knows Naira and she must not have felt bad about it. Kartik tells that he doesn’t know how it came out of his mouth, he didn’t think before saying it.

Meanwhile, Riya breaks all the things in her room. Surekha tries to calm her down. Riya tells her that she is living in their house and taking care of Akshara in order to get closer with Kartik and how can he say that he can marry Sirat. Surekha responds that whatever Kartik said was because he was angry and he didn’t mean anything.

In Kartik’s room, Dadi tells him that Kairav sees Naira in Sirat and is happy, so he should give a chance to her once. He tells that Sirat will never be able to replace Naira. Dadi tells that no one can do so, but further asks him to apologise to Sirat. Kartik leaves. Manish overhears their conversation and wonders how Dadi can support Sirat.

Furthermore, Kartik goes to Sirat and notices that she is practising boxing. Kartik tries to speak with her but she punches him. Kartik leaves and returns donning a boxing outfit. He punches Sirat and the duo starts boxing. Kartik apologises to her and tells her that he said everything because he was furious. Sirat tells that Kartik must have thought about it before, thus it came out in anger. Kartik responds he doesn’t need to marry her. Sirat asks why she would marry him and if her children are crying for their father. Kartik stands there silently.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episodes