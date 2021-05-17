'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' May 17 Written Update: Ranveer Loses His Cool On Kartik

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai May 17 episode starts with Kartik taking Kairav to the hospital while the latter requests him to ride a bike. Kartik leaves with Kairav on his bike, while Suwarna explains that she feels safer to travel in the car. Meanwhile, Sirat calls Suwarna and the latter wishes luck to her. Sirat stands shocked as Suwarna did not reveal Kairav's tests to her. On the other hand, Surekha grills Suwarna for always favouring Sirat. Read on for a detailed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17 May written update.

As the episode progresses further, Kairav goes under the tests while Sirat reaches there to know about Kairav. She meets Kartik and inquires about Kairav's health, however, the latter excuses her as he gets a call. In the meantime, a nurse comes and asks Sirat to fill a form for Kairav. Amid this, Kartik comes and completes the formalities. Later, Kairav and Mauri come and hug Sirat. A concerned Sirat asks Kairav about his health while Mauri tells Sirat to leave for her match.

Later, Kartik rushes on his bike to drop Sirat. On the other hand, Chandan asks Ranveer to back off from the tender he is filling against Chauhan. Amid their conversation, Ranveer sees Sirat on the bike and loses his cool. He goes to confront the biker and learns that it's Kartik. He apologises to him while Kartik wishes luck to Sirat and leave. Sirat gets upset with Ranveer for his behaviour while the latter tries to explain him but in vain.

As Kartik reaches home, Kairav tells him about his school project and recalls that Sirat had promised him that she will help him. Kartik diffuses the situation while the Goenkas give a helping hand to Kairav for his school project. Meanwhile, after the match, Sirat recalls Kairav's project and decides to visit Kairav. However, Ranveer suggests her to go the next day. The next day, Sirat receives shocking news from her coach. The episode ends with Sirat visiting the Goeknkas with a plan while Manish expresses that he does not like Sirat visiting them often.

