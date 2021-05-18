'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' May 18, 2021 Written Update: Ranveer & Kartik Argue

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18 May 2021 episode starts with Sirat and Kairav planting together. Sirat unintentionally hits Kartik and apologises to him. He asks her what she was telling him on the call. Sirat tells him that her female opponent is not well thus she can't practice with her anymore. She adds that she is looking for a strong partner. Kartik tells her to fight against a male opponent for practice and Sirat agrees.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18 May written update

Later, Ranveer surprises Sirat by going to the Goenka's house. Kartik, Kairav, and Sirat plant a seed, when Ranveer looks at them. Kartik sees Sirat's engagement ring and congratulates her and Ranveer. Suwarna and Surekha, too, get happy seeing the ring. Suwarna asks Sirat about her marriage with Ranveer. Kartik and Sirat tell them post boxing match. Ranveer supports Sirat.

Kartik is about to disclose to Ranveer about Sirat's boxing partner but Sirat stops him. When the resort helper brings Mehendi dress for Kartik and Sirat, Suwarna asks Surekha if she has not canceled the order. Surekha tells her that she forgot about it. Kartik decides to wear the stitched dress at Sirat's wedding. Meanwhile, Sirat avoids taking Ranveer to her practice session and hides from him that she is going to practice with a male opponent. She makes excuses and somehow convinces him not to accompany her to the ring.

Kartik brings Vinay to fight against Sirat, and she is happy to see him. Sirat tells Kartik that he is a good opponent. Ranveer beats Vinay seeing him punching Sirat and does not allow Sirat to do boxing practice with a male opponent. Kartik tells Ranveer that he does not seem to have a problem with Sirat practicing with a male opponent. Ranveer opposes him, while Kartik asks Sirat to make her own decision. Sirat decides to practice with Vinay. Listening to this, Ranveer gets teary and apologises to Vinay. Ranveer leaves and Karik asks Sirat if she wants to continue with her practice. Sirat continues her practice.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI LATEST EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.