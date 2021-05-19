'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' May 19 Written Update: Kartik-Ranveer Meet With Accident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai May 19, 2021 episode starts with Sirat being angry with Ranveer and sharing with Kartik about it. Kartik refuses to help Sirat and tells that she should speak to him and not give the right to anyone to come between them. Ranveer recalls Sirat being adamant to practice with the male opponent and breaks the car's mirror. Sirat looks for Ranveer and thinks that in two years several things have changed and she will make Ranveer understand. At the Goenka's house, Suwarna, Surekha, and Gayu fill the pot with water and Mauri comes and asks about it.

Suwarna explains to her about the upcoming puja and the fast women keep for their husbands. Mauri tells that Sirat will also keep the fast. Kairav gets excited to meet Sirat and Mauri thinks she is clueless if Ranveer will like Sirat coming to the Goenka's house again. Here, Sirat speaks to Kartik and looks for a way to console Ranveer. Sirat also receives an invite from Suwarna. She informs Karthik about the same.

Kartik tells Sirat that if she does not feel like coming then she may refuse the invite. Sirat responds to this by saying that she wants to attend the puja. Kartik asks her to go home and he will bring Ranveer to her. Sirat visits the Goenka's house. Kairav is happy to see her. Suwarna asks Sirat to go and get ready. On the other hand, Kartik meets Ranveer and tries to make him understand that he should not waste time fighting with each other.

Ranveer realises his mistake. At Goenka's home, Sirat prepares for the puja and Suwarna helps her with it. Gayu thinks that it would have been good if Sirat would have married Kartik. Mauri thinks that she wanted the same to happen. Sirat dances along with Surekha, Suwarna, and Gayu. She also waits for Kartik and Ranveer. She begins to worry about Ranveer. Meanwhile, Kartik and Ranveer's car meet with an accident.

