'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' May 31 Written Update: Kartik Understands Chauhan's Plan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 31 May 2021 episode starts with Sirat being nervous and biting her nails. Sirat tells Kartik that he will not understand her and Kartik retorts that he doesn't want to understand either. Kartik thinks he needs to console Sirat at this time. Ranveer, too, worries for Sirat. There, Sirat shares that without her coach, she is not ready to fight but he assures that he will be there with her as a friend instead of a coach. Later, Sirat is shocked listening to her opponent, Lalita's name. Sirat tells Kartik that her opponent was Nandani and she is clueless about Lalita. Kartik thinks Chauhan has changed the date and opponent. Kartik thinks maybe he is overthinking. He asks Sirat to get ready for the match.

In the later scenes, Lalita inserts stones in her gloves and assures Chauhan that she will not let Sirat slip away today. She asks Chauhan if he sent the money to her home, while he asks her to concentrate on the fight, and then he will send money. The referee too, assures Chauhan about the fight. Later, as Ranveer is on his way to visit Sirat, the police stop him. Ranveer thinks the police are being set by someone. The police ask him to open his car's trunk.

Sirat gets ready for the fight and asks Kartik that even if she is not able to walk after the fight, he should take her to the wedding venue. Kartik motivates her. Sirat goes inside the ring. The fight starts with Lalita punching Sirat. Sirat finds her punch fishy. Chauhan sees the match and praises Sirat. Sirat tells Kartik about Lalita hiding stones inside her gloves. On the other hand, Chauhan's men enter the Goenka house and announce the raid. The officer tells Manish someone tipped them that they are smuggling diamonds. Ranveer and the family are shocked.

Lalita punches Sirat. Kartik asks Sirat to back off as Sirat faints. Chauhan is happy to see that. Kartik understands Chauhan's plan and motivates Sirat to fight back. Here, Ranveer asks the officer to show him the search warrant. Kartik advises Sirat to beat Lalita on her shoulder. Kartik tells her about Chauhan's plan.

