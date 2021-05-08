Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai May 8 Written Update: Sirat And Ranveer Reunite

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8 May 2021 episode starts with Sirat meeting Ranveer and punching him. She then reminds him that he said that she should express anger by punching when she can’t express it by words. Sirat keeps hurting Ranveer when Kartik asks her to stop. Sirat confronts Ranveer while on the other hand, Kartik is in dilemma about how to tell Kairav about the truth. Read on for the detailed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8 May written update.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8 may 2021 full episode update

Sirat confronts Ranveer

Sirat continues to express her anger by hurting Ranveer and tears his shirt. She sees the bullet mark on his chest. Kartik tells her the mark is of the bullet Ranveer took for her. Kartik asks Sirat and Ranveer to talk and sort out everything. Kartik tells Sirat it was Ranveer who crashed his car. Kartik starts to leave when Sirat's pallu gets stuck in his watch, he takes it out and leaves. He recollects Kairav's words and gets upset.

Ranveer tells Sirat's the truth

Sirat questions Ranveer and asks him to tell the truth. Ranveer tells that he had come to the temple and saw her waiting for him with Nani. Sirat asks then why he did not meet her. Ranveer asks her to let it go as there is no need of talking about all of this. Sirat says she won't leave as she has been searching answers for her questions for two years. She asks to tell her what happened in the temple.

Ranveer tells the whole story about what had happened at the temple. Sirat cries and hugs Ranveer. Meanwhile, Kartik is wondering how to tell Kairav the truth. She asks Ranveer about the bullet fragments in his chest. Ranveer tells her that this was the only way to keep her memories close to his heart as she was away from him. He says that seeing her get engaged to Kartik was more painful.

Kairav talks to Kartik

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode, Manish calls Kartik to ask why they didn’t reach the ashram yet. Kairav insist to talk to Kartik. Manish hands the phone to Kairav. Kairav asks Kartik to give the phone to Sirat as he is angry with him. Kartik asks Kairav how one would feel when he/she gets back the person he/she loves. Kairav says one would get very happy and God shouldn’t take away the people that they love the most.

Kartik tells Kairav that Sirat is with the person she loves. Kairav insists to talk to Sirat. Manish takes the phone from Kairav. Kairav tells Manish to ask Kartik to bring Sirat and leaves. Kartik talks to Manish and says that he will explain everything after coming home and asks Manish to take care of Kairav. Chandan informs Kartik that Sirat and Ranveer’s life is in danger.

