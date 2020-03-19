'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Preview March 19 2020: Kartik And Naira's Daughter Is Alive?

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 18 episode, Kartik wondered why did Leela ran away after seeing him. Naira, meanwhile, thought her life with Kartik had become boring. Meanwhile, the inspector at the police station informed Kartik that their daughter might have been kidnapped and not died. For the upcoming episode check out Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview for March 19 2020.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 13: Goenka Family Trusts Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 19, 2020

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 19 will have some interesting occurrences. It is unprecedented to find out what exactly happened with Naira essayed by Shivangi Joshi and Kartik essayed by Mohsin Khan's daughter. They are always going back to moments of their daughter, who they believe passed away. Kartik makes it a point that he will find the truth behind their daughter’s death. He has strong beliefs that something occurred before her death.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 18: Kartik's Daughter Maybe Alive?

Kartik and Naira have new things to face. The sequence of events will have them at the hands of new problems once again. Even the Luv and Kush incidents were proof that nothing is going to be a standstill.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik will receive a vague letter, in which a kid claims to be Nurse Leela’s son. He claims that Kartik and Naira’s daughter is still alive after all this. The kid expresses that he is also feeling the results of keeping the daughter away from her parents.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 17: Kuhu Is Angry With Mishti

It is evident that Kartik and Naira are emotional about this sudden discovery. Naira breaks down. But there is no solid background of when and where they could miss such a major fact. If their daughter is alive, where was she all this time? They are still in agony, but with hopes of finding their daughter.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 17: Kartik Calls Leela

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.