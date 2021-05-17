'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Sets Faces Trouble Due To Cyclone Tauktae; Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most popular shows on Indian television at the moment. The show has been consistently bringing its episodes on screen for the viewers and its cast and crew have been busy in the shoot of the upcoming episodes. However, their shooting schedule has hit a setback due to the recent cyclone that has hit the western coast of the country. A video from the show’s sets has gone viral on social media, which shows the crew vigorously winding up the sets as rain starts pouring heavily.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits a roadblock due to Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae has recently hit the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat which has resulted in heavy rainfall, especially in coastal areas. A video shared on social media shows the crew members of the sets running around to get the equipment back as heavy winds blow on the sets of the show. As per a report from SpotboyE, the show is currently being filmed in Silvassa, which is located near Gujarat. The crew brought the equipment indoors while the set was rendered without the cast members of this show.

The caption of the video also mentions that actor Karan Kundrra, who has joined the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast, laughing and telling everyone to ‘run’. The shoot of this show has been shifted to the outskirts of Mumbai due to the heavy lockdown that has been imposed in the city to control the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The plot of the show is currently seen revolving around the love triangle between Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer. Ranveer, played by Karan, is shown to be a former flame of Shirit, played by Shivangi Joshi.

Apart from Karan and Shivangi, the show also stars Mohsin Khan in the lead role, portraying the character of Kartik in the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen the reboot in characters since the last few years. Earlier, this show had seen Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik, before exiting the show in 2016.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI'

