'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Shooting Location Amid Lockdown 2021 Revealed; Deets Inside

One of the longest-running daily soaps on Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had recently made headlines as the makers of the show had decided to shift the YRKKH shooting location to another state. Owing to lockdown 2021 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra, the filming of multiple soap operas and reality TV shows have been moved to neighbouring states, including this Star Plus show. Thus, read on to know about Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai shooting location in lockdown.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shooting location amid lockdown 2021 revealed!

With a surge in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra amid the second wave of Coronavirus, the producer of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rajan Shahi made the decision of shifting the shooting location of his soap opera to Gujarat. While Maharashtra currently remains under lockdown, Rajan decided to continue the shoot of his popular television show in the neighbouring state instead, to make sure ardent viewers of YRKKH continue to be entertained with new episodes every day at home amid the pandemic. On Sunday, actor Karan Kundrra, who recently joined the YRKKH cast as Ranveer, shared a glimpse of the havoc created on the sets of the Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi starrer in Silvassa due to heavy rainfall as the scare of Cyclone Tauktae looms over Gujarat.

Check out Karan Kundrra's Instagram Stories below:

Ever since the cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been moved to Gujarat for continuing the show's shoot, its lead actors, as well as producer Rajan Shahi, have been giving fans a sneak-peek into their new sets on social media.

Along with YRKHH, Rajan's another highly-watched daily soap, Anupamaa's filming has also been moved to Gujarat, suggested a report by Mid-Day. Ahead of moving to Gujarat, the shooting of this long-running television show was held in Goregaon's Film City, Mumbai. Although the daily soap's shoot will soon be resumed in Mumbai from its original set, no announcements about plans of returning have been shared by the makers yet. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain under lockdown till June 1, 2021, until further notice by the state government.

