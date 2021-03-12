Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler March 12: Will Sirat Defeat Mukesh In The Competition?

Some of the latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episodes have been witnessing a thrilling competition of kabaddi and as the last episode ended amidst the exciting competition, it is still a mystery as to who will win the kabaddi competition. As per Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 12 spoilers, Kartik and Sirat will be left in the end to raid against Mukesh. Read ahead to know what will happen in the upcoming episode and whether Kartik and Sirat will win against Mukesh.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 12 spoiler

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler begins with Kartik defending one of the team members of Mukesh and winning that point. In the next raid, Sirat decides to face Mukesh and as she crosses the crease, she smartly touches Mukesh who then loses his control and falls. As Sirat runs back to touch the crease, Mukesh holds her leg and drags her towards him. Sirat then tries to cross the crease but as Mukesh holds her leg tightly, it hurts her and she shouts in pain. In the latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, it will be unveiled whether Sirat is able to cross the crease and win that point.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update

In the last episode, Kartik’s team loses a point because of a penalty by Sirat. Later on in the game, Kartik gets hurt and on seeing this, Sirat goes to him and puts a bandage on his wound. Meanwhile, Mukesh continues to hurt them by playing a foul game and when Kartik and his team complain to the referee against him, he does not listen to them and tells them that there are no such rules as it is a local match. Mukesh then laughs at them and asks them whether they want to play further or have lost the game already. Meanwhile, Manish and other family members worry about Kartik and do a video call. Kairav then answers it and as Kartik is busy, he hands over the phone to Sirat. As Manish sees Sirat on the phone, he gets extremely furious. Even Sirat gets shocked on seeing him all of a sudden and then they both recall their argument.