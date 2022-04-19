'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Mohena Singh Welcomes Baby Boy; Shares First Picture

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actor and dancer Mohena Kumari Singh and her spouse Suyesh Rawat became parents to a baby boy on April 15th. The couple had chosen to keep this part of their life under wraps, however, on April 19, the TV star expressed her joy about becoming a mother and how her life has changed dramatically in a long note on social media, along with a photo of her little one.

In the post shared by the actor, the little hands of her newborn son that are neatly positioned with Mohena's and her husband's hands below can be seen. The Instagram post is accompanied by a long yet touching caption that reads, “On 15th of April 2022 we brought our first child into this world. Thank you for all the love, light and blessings that you have all showered upon us.”

Describing the past few days after she became a new mother, she explained how the days had gone by so fast that she didn’t have a chance to sit down and absorb the whole thing. She also spoke about how her life has been all about hospital beds, baby nurses, baby feeding, baby crying, baby pacifying, no sleep, medicines and of course recovery ever since the birth of her child.

Mohena's gratitute for husband Suyesh

Mohena Singh also expressed her gratitude for her husband Suyesh Rawat. She explained how she and her husband shared a wide range of emotions, including those that they had never felt before. However, the couple ensured that they remained strong, positive, thoughtful and always caring towards each other. Mohena Singh also acknowledged that the journey they were on will be life-changing for them and hence they respected each other's needs, thoughts, concerns and feelings at every step. “Bringing our Little angel into this world has been so special. But it’s definitely been more special because of you my dear Husband,” Mohena wrote in her post.

Mohena Singh concluded by saying, “Looking forward to this new journey as parents. I hope we can give the right strength, support and guidance to this tiny human we have brought into this world, for him to be as strong, positive, thoughtful and caring towards everyone as we have been with each other.

Mohena is a member of the Rajput Royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, and she is married to Suyesh Rawat, a politician and businessman. Mohena announced her pregnancy on February 16, 2022, and had flaunted her baby bump in a photo she shared earlier.

Image: Instagram/@mohenakumari