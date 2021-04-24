'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update April 24: Ranveer Sees Sirat And Follows Her

In the April 24 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Sirat will share umpteen cute moments together until Naksh’s entry. Naira’s brother scolds Kartik for being married to Sirat and forgetting her dead sister easily. Kartik tries to explain everything to Naksh but he won’t listen

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update April 24

The episode starts with Kartik and Sirat driving away in the car before the rally begins. On the other hand, Ranveer sees Sirat from afar. He tries to shout and runs behind the car only to fall in the end. Ranveer follows the car thinking if the guy he saw with Sirat is her husband. Meanwhile, Naksh creates a ruckus for getting Kartik and Sirat married without letting a word out.

Akhilesh tries to convince him but to no avail. In the meantime, Sirat and Kartik reach the resort and Kartik carries all the bags when Sirat interrupts him. She scolds Kartik for considering him weak, in return Kartik hands over all the bags to her. She struggles and Kartik laughs at her. He explains that they can carry each other’s weight as friends.

At the same time, Kartik and Sirat’s name engraved on their bags by Kairav breaks apart. Upon seeing it, he becomes upset but Sirat cheers him up and promises that she will fix it for him. He rejoices in happiness and joins the other kids.

Kartik and Sirat decide to join their family members where they find Naksh screaming over the top of his lungs. He tells Kartik how he never thought Kartik will ever forget Naira, but he did it so easily. Suvarna chimes in to explain the reasoning behind the marriage. But Naksh says that he has already lost his mother and sister but never found an alternative to numb the pain, in the same manner, if a person genuinely loves someone they won’t ever be able to find an alternative.

Naksh continues to scream when Kartik hugs him but Naksh pushes him in anger. Sirat holds him and Naksh sees her for the first time. Memories of Naira flash in front of his eyes. On the other hand, Ranveer meets Chandan and tells him that he needs to see Sirat at any cost. Chandan tells him that it will complicate the matters but Ranveer won’t listen.

Kairav holds Sirat's hands and tries to explain to Naksh that Sirat is an angel sent from god. Suvarna sends Kairva away and Naksh continues to ask Kartik how can he fall for the trap. Naksh shouts at Sirat and Kartik comes to her rescue. Amidst this, Rhea is happy to see the drama for it only increases her chances of getting married to Kartik.

