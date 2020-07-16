'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update, July 15, 2020: Naira Tries To Convince Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television. The show premiered on January 12, 2009, starring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the lead characters. Over the years, the storyline of the show moved forward and it cast Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the lead characters, playing the next generation after Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. In over a decade of the running time of the show, it was the first time that the show went off-air, due to the pandemic. But, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on air after over three months to depict some interesting plot twists. Here is the written update for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode that aired on July 15, 2020. Read ahead to know-

The episode started as Naira tried to convince Sita that she had a twin, Tina. Sita said that she wanted to get out of the house and will come back tomorrow after having thought about the deal. Niara said to Goenka’s that they have no other option left and had to lie in that situation. Kartik said that lying was wrong and that lies can’t be hidden for a long time. Suhasini supported Naira but Kartik said that he is not yet convinced.

Meanwhile, Sita made a sketch of Naira and Tina and convinces herself that the truth can’t be kept hidden by her. Here, Naira prayed to God asking for forgiveness for her lying and said that she only wanted the happiness of the family. She asked God to punish her instead of her family if she ever gets exposed. Kartik overheard Naira talking to God and said that he is not yet convinced. Naira decided to convince Kartik, and in order to do so, Naira performed a dance for Kartik at night. Kartik started getting tensed and Naira consoled him.

In the morning, Surekha and Suwarna brought all of their jewellery and asked Suhasini to keep it safe with her. Naira suggested the two to keep the jewellery in the back locker. Suhasini agreed and asked Naira to take the jewellery to the bank. Obeying Suhasini, Naira immediately rushes to the bank.

Kartik started to think about whom out of Tina and Naira does he like the most. Naira interrupted and asked Kartik to accompany her to the meeting room. Co-incidentally, Sita Devi too visited the same bank. Sita Devi waited in the room next to Naira and Kartik. Naira shared with Kartik that just like she got Kartik, she wants a modern boyfriend for Tina too. She suggested the name Bhautik as Kartik’s twin.

Kartik started imagining himself as Bhautik. As the two were talking, Sita spotted Kartik and Naira at the bank. She went to Naira and called her Tina. Sita asked Tina what she was doing with Kartik. Kartik and Naira do some drama in front of her. Sita asked Naira to stop her drama. Tina started talking rudely with Sita and Kartik asked Naira to stop. Sita got shocked looking at Naira's behaviour.

