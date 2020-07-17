'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update July 16, 2020: Sita Tries To Expose Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is reportedly one of the longest-running shows in the Indian television history. The show premiered on January 12, 2009, starring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the lead characters. Over the years, the storyline of the show moved forward and it now casts Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the lead characters of the show, playing the characters from the generation after Hina Khan and Karan Mehra.

In over a decade of the running time of the show, it was the first time that the show went off-air due to the pandemic. But, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on air after over three months to depict some interesting plot twists. Here is the written update for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode that aired on July 16, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The episode started as Tina asked Sita to talk to her properly. Sita asked Kartik to make Tina understand. Sita then said that she wanted to clear her doubt and that is why she asked for a face-off between Tina and Naira. Even after Tina refused to accompany Sita, she still managed to take Tina and Kartik back home. Kartik thought their plan had failed.

Naira and Kartik started thinking of a way to excuse themselves, but Sita directly drove them home. Meanwhile, Suhasini called Kartik and just as the duo was about to get exposed, Kartik somehow managed to escape from the situation. Naira got tensed. As Sita reached the Goenka house with Kartik and Naira, the Goenkas got shocked on seeing Sita.

The Goenkas thought that Kartik and Naira were caught. Later, Tina and Suhasini started to argue, seeing which Sita was surprised. She then asked the Goenkas to call Naira, and they stood shocked. Tina somehow managed to excuse herself and left for her room. Just as Kartik decided to reveal the truth, Manish stopped him. Naira started getting tense in her room. Sita had decided to figure out what was happening between Tina and Naira when Kartik stopped her and said that he will go and check.

Later, Sita headed towards Naira’s room and that made Suhasini restless. Kartik also got shocked on seeing Sita coming towards the room. The Goenkas accompanied her. Kartik wanted to alert Naira about Sita but she refused to listen to him. Kartik then hatched a plan. The episode ended with Sita standing shocked hearing two different voices coming from Naira’s room. She got confused and started to think that Naira and Tina both exist. Stay tuned to know more.

