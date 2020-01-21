'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update January 20, 2020: Kartik And Naira Remarry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s episode which aired on January 20th started with everyone getting shocked to see Kamal. They start asking about Kartik while Kamal asks about Monica. Naira then lifts the veil and asks where her Kartik is?

Naira asks Kamal whose sherwani is he wearing and Kamal tries to calm Naira down. She then holds him by the collar and asks him again about Kartik. All of a sudden Kartik comes and announces that he is coming. Everyone smiles at seeing him coming. As soon as Kartik comes back Suwarma asks him to wear a sehra. He comes inside the temple with a sehra and Naira asks him where he was. To this, he says sorry and they recall and laugh about their previous wedding. The family members soon realise they have lost the varmala and everyone laughs at it.

On the other hand, Surekha cries and wonder when her children will come. To this, Kartik says they will wait till Luv and Kush come. Even Naira says she wants to see 'Changu and Mangu', and Kartik says they have become handsome and cool. The two boys are then seen riding their bikes and performing stunts on their bikes. Luv then sees a girl and asks Kush to propose her. He says no, but Luv goes ahead and pulls her dupatta. She snatches it back from the boys later and walks away.

The boys get a call from their parents and leave the girl alone because everybody has been waiting for them at the temple. They come to the temple in traditional clothes and the wedding rituals take place. Kartik then completes all the wedding ritual and they repeat things they did during their first wedding. Everyone looks happy and Kartik does the Kanyadaan for the wedding. He gives Naira’s hand to Kartik and the pandit asks them to stand for the pheras. The wedding rituals take place happily that leave everyone smiling.

