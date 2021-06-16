'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Kartik Notices Sirat's Weird Behaviour

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 16, 2021, episode began with Sirat talking to herself that why she is getting such a feeling for Kartik when she is married to Ranvir. She thinks Kartik is her friend while she loves Ranvir and how did a friend come closer than love. Kartik sees her gone. Nani asks about Sirat’s whereabout and he says she isn’t here. Sirat says that she is scared to close her eyes and think of something. She says that she has to explain to her heart that Kartik is just a friend.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16 June 2021 full episode update

Ranvir comes to pick her up. He tells Sirat that Kartik told him about her foot sprain and he came running. She says she is fine now. Kartik comes and sees Ranvir -Sirat. She weirdly tells Kartik that she was finding him. Ranvir asks her that did she tell Kartik. She agrees and says that she thought well and said yes to do the project. Ranvir takes Sirat home and takes care of her foot. She suggests that they go out for lunch. Ranvir tells her that she may get hurt. Sirat says she won’t as he is there to look after her. She thinks Kartik and his thoughts can’t come between them.

Kairav tells Kartik that he has an inter-house sports competition. Kartik says he will be his coach but Kairav denies that he had given Sirat’s name last week. Nani calls Sirat to ask about her health. She says she is fine and Ranvir loves her a lot, he is taking her out for lunch. Kartik calls Sirat but she ignores her call. He calls again as Kairav asks her to do so. She didn’t pick up. They leave for lunch. Kartik leaves a message but Sirat switches off her phone to spent time with Ranvir.

Kartik says sorry, Nidhi tells that Ranvi and Sirat went out for lunch. Kairav says he will withdraw his name as Sirat is not here. Ranvir and Sirat check their phones. Sirat realizes Kairav has a match today. Kairav gets disappointed. Sirat comes and hugs him. Kairav and Sirat go for the match. Kartik thinks Ranvir’s phone was off, Sirat’s phone was on, still, she ignored them, wondering why it was.

Source: Still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.