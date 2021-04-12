'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Sirat Reveals About A Person To Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai April 10 episode starts with Kartik telling everyone that Akshu is sleeping and he takes her in the room. He asks Sirat to wake up early tomorrow as they are meeting a new coach for her boxing practice. Kartik, later, stops her and asks her to tell him what is in her mind. Luv enters and tells him that Manish is calling him as they have to send mail to the investor. Kartik asks Sirat again to tell him what she is thinking about. She asks him to go and meet Manish as what she wants to tell him is not important.

In the room, while Sheela is watching TV, she sees Riya entering the room. She acts like she is sleeping. Riya tries to wake her up but she doesn’t answer. She thinks tomorrow she will make her spill Sirat’s truth, or she will send her back to Jaisalmer. She leaves the room. The other day, Sirat dreams about her past, while Nani also asks Sirat to inform Kartik everything about her past. Sirat agrees with her.

Later, Kartik and Sirat sit in the car to go and meet Sirat’s new coach for her boxing training. She tries to speak with Kartik about her past but starts getting hiccups. Kartik stops the car and gets water for her. A man comes near their car and tells that he wants to go to a temple as his bride is waiting for him there. Kartik helps him and drops him at the temple.

Sirat, meanwhile, keeps thinking about her past and walks into the temple lost in her thoughts. Kartik enters and asks Sirat if something is wrong with her. She tells him that she wants to tell him about something. Sirat tells him that there was a person in her life. When she was young and lonely, her mother left her and her father was heartbroken. Everyone in the school used to tease her except for one boy who protected her. She said that she always had his back from that day onwards. She says that person cared for her and also understood her.

