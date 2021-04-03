'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's' Kanchi Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Yet another Television actor has been hit by the ongoing scare of coronavirus. On April 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Gayatri aka Kanchi Singh tested positive for COVID-19. Announcing the same, Kanchi Singh took to her Instagram story and shared the unfortunate news with her friends, fans and well-wishers. The actor revealed that she has isolated herself and is currently under home quarantine.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kanchi Singh tests COVID-19 positive

As seen in Kanchi Singh's Instagram story, the actor shared that she is following all the safety protocols suggested by the professionals. The actor also urged all her fans and followers to take care of themselves and stay safe during these unfortunate times. Kanchi Singh also told her well-wishers to avoid stepping out of the house during the pandemic. She finally concluded with a sweet note, "It's time we come together by staying indoors and fight this virus!".

Kanchi Singh's Instagram note on testing COVID-19 positive

READ | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1 April 2021 Written Update: Kartik asks Sirat to marry him

Kanchi Singh turns 25

On March 27, Kanchi Singh turned 25 years old. The actor celebrated her 25th birthday by doing her fav thing, eating pizza. On Mar 27, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of hers with a huge pizza designed in the shape of the number '25'. Here, the actor stunned in a black crop top and posed in front of her birthday decoration. Sharing this picture on social media, Kanchi Singh said, "Literally, the best birthday ever Thank you so much".

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast includes actors like Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role. The family drama serial premiered on January 12, 2009, and is the fourth longest-running Indian television soap opera. However, Kanchi Singh no more plays her character on the show.

