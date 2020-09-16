'Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke' Trends On Twitter, Fans In Love With #MishBir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar has been trending on Twitter since yesterday. #MishBir is garnering massive attention on the social media platform. The show's lead couple, Mishti-Abir, have a strong fan-following among viewers. Read on:

'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke' trend on Twitter

Kuch b ho but we r blessed with such type of talented leads.

Their romance but we feel

Their emotions but we cry

Their smile but we blush

Their comic but we laugh

Mishbir the saviour of the show.#MishBir#YehRishetyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/CNv0ZRSEh5 — Akankhya Ray (@AdorableMishbir) September 16, 2020

All pain, all sorrows, all disappointment is washed away when you have a partner who knows your pulse and tickle it to bring out your funny bones laugh out loud. Abir or Mishti, they never need to go thru upsetting when they hav each other♥️#mishbir #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/FriI2ltsbu — SlayingWhat (@SlayingWhat) September 16, 2020

Fans have gone gaga over the lead couple of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as #MishBir trends on the social media platform. The fans claim the latest episode to be one of the cutest as it showed the adorable chemistry between the leads. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma are being widely appreciated for their performance in the show. Mishti and Abir are among the most popular onscreen couples in Indian television.

More about 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke is a spin-off to the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and started airing in March 2019. It gives a deeper look into the lives of certain characters from the original show. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke focuses on the relationship between Mishti and Abir, who due to some alliances between their families started working together at Abir’s NGO and end up falling in love. The show often sees the couple trying to destroy their families’ old school concepts of arrange marriage and relationships.

Abir and Mishti have been through major ups and downs in order to convince their families for their marriage. The couple’s chemistry has often impressed fans and #MishBir has become a rather popular ship-name in the due course of time ever since the show started airing.

Fans of Mishti and Abir are often seeing wishing happiness for the couple and they appreciate the fact that the characters always stand by each other. The latest plot revolves around the couple trying to get over the trauma of Mishti not being able to have a child and focuses on how they are considering various ways to deal with the situation.

