Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke Promo Has Mishti Making Abir Laugh Uncontrollably; Watch

The new promo video for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke has dropped and it has been making fans fall in love with the adorable couple, Mishti and Abir. Mishti can be seen playing dandiya while challenging Abir for a dance-face off. The show is also trending on Twitter. Take a look at the video and see why fans are showering the show with love

Mishti challenges Abir to a dance face-off

Only mish can make Awbir smile. that loud cackle has magic just look at that laugh how pleasant & sounding in soothing way #ShaheerSheikh ur chuckle 🔥❤#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #MishBir pic.twitter.com/rooXYQ1J5o — ᴅᴇsɪʀᴇ♔ (@Akhilachirp_) September 16, 2020

In the video, fans can see that Abir is sitting on his study table working very hard. This is when Mishti approaches him and mentions that he must dance with her. When Abir does not respond, she starts dancing around him and challenges him to a dance face-off. This adorable attempt of Mishti to cheer up Abir works and he starts laughing uncontrollably.

The video and the instance have now been shared by fans throughout Twiter. The show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke is now trending on the social media site and fans are swooning over Abir and Mishti's relationship. Many fans have also mentioned that Abir looks adorable while smiling.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke on Twitter

One fan wrote - 'Only mish can make Awbir smile. that loud cackle has magic just look at that laugh how pleasant & sounding in soothing way #ShaheerSheikh ur chuckle' (sic), while another fan mentioned - 'This was so cute. They look so good when they are happy. The best thing is that whatever the situation is they find happiness in each other. And the way mishti did that dance to divert his attention from that topic and cheer him up was everything' (sic). Take a look:

This was so cute. They look so good when they are happy.

The best thing is that whatever the situation is they find happiness in each other. And the way mishti did that dance to divert his attention from that topic and cheer him up was everything.#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/R3M5hX2O13 — 🍟 (@SukoonChahiye) September 16, 2020

Why they need a kid? 😂 No seriously why they need a kid? Khud ka bacchpan toh jee lene do enhe... @/xyzMakers!!!! #Mishbir #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/tWPtaDV3K9 — ℐᵏⁱᵍᵃⁱ⚜ (@lostAngelzx) September 16, 2020

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a very popular show which can be seen on Star Plus or Hotstar. The show premiered on 18 March 2019 and is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. The cast seen in the show features Rhea Sharma as Mishti Rajvansh, Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh, Kaveri Priyam as Kuhu Rajvansh, Ritvik Arora as Kunal Rajvansh, Rupal Patel as Meenakshi Rajvansh and Sameer Dharmadhikari as Mehul Kapadia.

Promo Pic Credit: Rhea Sharma's Instagram

