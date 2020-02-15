Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update Feb 14, 2020: Aman Throws Roshni Out Of His House

The episode starts with Roshni trying to search Chotu's memories for the truth. However, she does not find anything as he was hypnotised earlier. By this, they learn that he has no memories of the incident. Aman asks Roshni to tell him the reason why she's using a child as a shield and asks if she is using the kid to hide her lies. She then tries to express the truth to Aman and says that Chotu may be simply hypnotised by the snake just like she had been.

Aman tells her to stick to one story and do not roll on both sides of the story. He says either stick to the story of the snake attempting to assault Chotu or that of the snake trying to hypnotise Chotu. Chotu says that he does not understand what they are trying to say. Aman then says that he understands everything and asks about his mother. He asks about his hospitalised mother and what has happened to her.

Roshni tries to open up about the tragedy that took place in her house with her mother but Aman is in not ready to listen to her. Anjum and the other family members are trying to convince Aman that Roshni is not wrong and he needs to listen to her. However, Aman is not ready to listen and he just keeps hurting Roshni.

Roshni tries, again and again, to make peace with Aman. He receives a call from the hospital informing him that Parveen slipped into a coma and maybe she won’t ever come back from it, and he then gets furious at Roshni. Then he reminds her about how he brought Roshni into his home from a small house to this and completely changed her life. He also blames himself as he is unsuccessful in changing her class and mediocre thinking.

He then quotes his mother by saying no matter what, the upbringing of a person will show their true colours for sure. Roshni tries to be calm but then Aman tells her to leave the house despite the relationship she has had with him. Roshni tries to convince him but he tells her not to take his or his family's name again. Roshni then tells her mother that it is a matter between husband and wife and that they will sort it out.

After listening to this, Aman says that he is not going to be her husband and her thinking so was a mistake. Aman throws her out of the house and tells her not to come back even if he dies. After this, Roshni goes home to her mother and decides that it was her fault for giving love another chance over her self-respect.

