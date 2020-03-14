Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 13: Aman Finds Out Roshni Is Pregnant

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates are here. The show depicts the love story of a Jinn, played by Vikram Singh Chauhan. Read on to know more about Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 13, 2020 episode here:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates for March 13 episode

In the 110th episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Laila tells Aman that he has to bring the pieces of the moon so that she can heal Baby and Sara from the state of ice. Aman says that he will go to bring the pieces of the Moon. Laila then tells him that only Roshni can go to the Minare Ishq.

Also Read | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 12: Kabir Mind-controls Tabeezi

Roshni tells Aman that they are running out of time and she will go to moon. She also tells him to stay here for taking care of her family. Aman wanted to go with her but she refuses it.

Roshni asks Laila why Chandni is asking her to take care of the kids? Laila then tells her that she doesn’t need to pay attention to that and just focus on the goal and do the job as soon as possible. Roshni then leaves for the moon and Aman gets worried as it is Roshni is going alone for the first time.

Also Read | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For March 6: Mr. Chotu Is Trapped In The Red Moon

Laila then says that she will try to stop the breaking of eyes but to do that she needs a room from where she can see the moon. Aman then sends her to his room. Laila then goes to his room before going to meet Kabir. Aman then decides to check up on Laila.

Also Read | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 10: Red Moon Princess Hugs Aman & Roshni

Aman then gets a call from Saima where he gets to know that Rubina has turned into a Zeheral. He tells her to find violet powder from her bag. Rubina then tells Aman that she called him to inform that Chandni is the real queen of the Red moon and she is a good soul and not Laila.

Also Read | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 11: Saima Turns Into Ice

They realise that they have made a big mistake by trusting Laila. Rubina says that Roshni will get affected only if she is pregnant. Aman then tells her that Chandni was warning Roshni which means Roshni is pregnant. He recalls how his relationship used to be with Roshni. He then runs to save Roshni at any cost

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.