Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update January 31: Parveen Abducts The Baby

The episode of Yehh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka begins with Roshni coming out of the room and noticing that a man has come with a child in a perambulator. She gets upset to see this and turns aside. Pawan comes and speaks to Roshni when she says she saw something unusual.

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update January 31, 2020

Aman makes an effort to talk to Roshni but she walks away from there. Chotu and Sara come out of the room when they notice something unusual as they find the snake of Alia lying in front of the room. They turn around to look for it but do not notice anything.

Parveen soon realises that she has to get back her powers by that night and for that, she has to sacrifice a kid. She brings out a liquid in a bottle and thinks about retaining her powers by the end of the day, at any cost. All the transgender people gather at Junaid Bhawan to bless the kid on his naming ceremony. They even dance with Aman and Alia as they are the parents of that kid.

Roshni excuses herself and goes to meet the Baazigar and the eagle sees the snake in the corridor. Baazigar then informs Roshni about something unusual and she goes inside Alia’s room to find it. As soon as they go in, the bus starts to look for the snake and the bicycle gets the skin of the snake for Roshni to see.

All of a sudden, the baby disappears from the cradle and everybody else looks for the baby. Parveen does some sort of magic on the baby because of which only she can see the baby. Everybody else starts looking for the baby outside the house and meanwhile, Alia senses some sort of danger for her baby.

Zeher also tells her about the danger and she starts panicking. Roshni doubts that Alia is faking her baby’s kidnap and she tells Aman about it. Amaan asks Roshni to prove it to him that Aliya is faking her own baby’s kidnapping.

