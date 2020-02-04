'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update February 3: Will Roshani & Aman Save The Baby?

The February 3 episode of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka starts with Roshni crying for her innocence regarding the baby's kidnapping, while Aman shouts at her for blaming Alia for everything. Roshni then asks Aman if he doesn’t believe her? Aman replies to her how can he believe Roshni when there is no proof.

Salma tells Aman that he should believe in Roshni with his eyes closed just as she believes in him. At that time Baazigar arrives there and takes Roshni, Aman, and Alia to the Black Jungle where Jinn resides. Aman asks Alia to stay there in the car, but Alia refused and go along with them in the jungle. Alia then asks Zeher to find the baby in the jungle while Parveen reaches near the lake where she has to give the sacrifice of the kid.

Parveen drops the baby in the basket!

Parveen then calls for her 'Master' so that the door of the cave can open and she can sacrifice the baby to regain her powers. All of the three start roaming in the jungle and Zeher comes back and informs Alia about the baby. She tells Aman that her motherly instincts feel that the baby is nearby. Roshni says that they should try to find out the baby by using her magical clips.

However, Aman refuses to take her help and says that they would be better off without her help and that she need not come with them. Roshni feels hurt but then she still uses her powers to look for a way to find the baby. The magical clips instantly show her the route towards the lake where the baby is. Roshni then follows the direction and she finally finds the baby floating in the lake and moving towards the direction of a cave. She then calls out loudly for Aman and Alia to reach the spot when suddenly Parveen attacks her from behind.

Aman immediately reaches the spot by using Baazigar powers while Alia is totally confused about the situation. Aman then uses his powers to transform the lake water into ice and Roshni also uses her powers to take the baby out from the basket. Parveen then uses her magic by hiding behind the tree and suddenly the cave starts to absorb everything inside it, which includes Aman and the baby as well. Roshni tries to use her magic to stop this from happening but she fails to do so. On the other hand, Rubina finds out that Parveen is missing from her room. She suspects that the kidnapping of the baby is connected to the sacrifice of him caused by Parveen to get back her powers.

Precap – The Jinnath King Sword appears in the defence of Aman and saves him and the baby from the cave

