Yellowstone Season 4: Cole Hauser Drops Major Hint Of Possible Season 5 Line-up?

Yellowstone fans are eagerly waiting for upcoming season 4 and are now more excited for what to expect in the fourth and fifth instalments, reportedly encircling the drama around the Dutton family. Yellowstone leader actor Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) in the Virtual Happy Hour with Hall Wines has dropped some major hints about Yellowstone Season 5.

Cole Hauser on Yellowstone Season 5

Amidst the wait for the fourth season of Yellowstone, actor Cole Hauser in an interview with Hall Wines has confirmed that the team is gearing up for season 5. Speaking on the virtual happy hour with host Kathryn Walt Hall, he said,

"The way we ended season 4, I can't give too much away, but the way season 4 ends I think the audience... I think you'll be happily surprised with a lot of things."

"For us as actors - and I think I can speak for everybody, even including Kevin, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grims, Gil Birmingham - you know, everybody is a part of it. We come together. This is now into our fifth year, so we come together as a family", he added.

These statements do bring a lot of questions to the viewer's mind regarding the story plot and how things will eventually turn out in the upcoming seasons. Not to forget how the show's creator Taylor Sheridan had previously mentioned that he expects the show to run for at least 6 seasons.

Check out the full interview of Cole Hauser:

Yellowstone Season 4

After the first three seasons, Yellowstone is set to return with a fourth season. However, nothing much is yet known about the upcoming seasons apart from the teaser which says, "revenge will be worth the wait."

Earlier, the cast members were seen dropping clues from the fourth season hinting towards an unseen danger on the characters. However, viewers need to wait for its official trailer to get a clear picture.

Yellowstone Season 4 release date

Paramount Network has not yet released the official date of premiering the fourth season of Yellowstone. However, it is estimated to be a November release.

