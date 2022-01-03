Yellowstone Season 5: Has Season 5 Been Announced? Everything We Know So Far

As Yellowstone Season 4 is approaching the finale episode, the fans have been eagerly awaiting the updates on the release date and time of the fifth season of the show. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the series revolves around the conflicts at the shared borders of land developers and a native reservation.

Yellowstone season 4 was premiered on 7 November 2021 on Paramount Network with its tenth and the final episode titled 'Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops' slated to be aired on 2 January 2022 ET.

Has Yellowstone renewed for season 5?

While the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Yellowstone season 5 as the fourth season of the show is about to come to an end, it will be a bit disappointing for them to learn that the makers of the series haven't announced the fifth season yet. However, considering the show's popularity, they might soon announce the new season. On the other hand, Deadline reported a while ago that the makers have scheduled the production of the fifth season for May 2022 while Cole Hauser spoke about the same in March 2021 that the showrunner Taylor Sheridan was already gearing up for the Yellowstone season 5.

Yellowstone season 5 update

As it was mentioned before, there has been no official announcement for the fifth season of the show but it is expected to release in the fall of 2022 if the production begins in May 2022.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4?

Season 4 is available to watch on the Paramount Network while the Philo and fuboTV subscribers can also enjoy the show on demand. On the other hand, the first three seasons of the show can be watched via Peacock Premium.

Yellowstone cast

The prominent cast of the show includes actors namely Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Josh Lucas as young John Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Rhys Alterman as young Kayce, Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, among others. While nothing has been confirmed yet, most of the aforementioned artists are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

Image: Instagram/@yellowstone