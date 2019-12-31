Yesteryear's TV Shows From The 90s That Are A Must Watch Even Today

Dekh Bhai Dekh and Hum Paanch were among the most popular Hindi TV shows of the 90s. During the 90s, television shows were more family-oriented. Most of these shows are still widely remembered by the viewers. Here are some of yesteryear's TV shows that you must watch:

Yesteryear's TV shows:

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Dekh Bhai Dekh was one of the most loved television shows of the ’90s which made the audiences stay hooked onto it whenever it aired. Dekh Bhai Dekh starred Sushma Seth, Shekhar Suman, Deven Bhojani, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles. Each character of this serial was unique and most of them are still widely remembered by fans.

Hum Paanch

Hum Paanch was a television show that revolved around a middle-class family who would enjoy and love to insult each other in a funny way. The show starred Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Bhairavi Raichura, Vandana Pathak, Sujata Sanghamitra, Rakhee Tandon in pivotal roles.

Tu Tu Main Main

Tu Tu Main Main was a popular show that explored the saas-bahu saga in a funny way. The show featured Mahesh Thakur, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Reema Lagoo in pivotal roles. The endless fight between the Saas Bahu, which was put across in the most entertaining way, impressed the audience.

Shrimaan Shrimati

Shrimaan Shrimati was a popular show that has, over the years, become one of the most loved comedy shows. Shrimaan Shrimati starred Reema Lagoo, Rakesh Bedi, Jatin Kanakia in major roles. The concept of loving your neighbour's wife was the storyline of the show and it was portrayed in a funny way.

Office Office

Office Office is another comedy show, which revolves around a government office. The show starred Pankaj Kapoor in the lead role and his performance was widely praised by critics. In the show the officials were corrupt but the situations were quite funny.

