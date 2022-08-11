Yogi Adityanath Wishes Raju Srivastava A Speedy Recovery After Actor Suffers Heart Attack

A day after popular stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished him a speedy recovery. The CM got information regarding the comedian after talking to the latter's wife Shikha Srivastav. On August 11, he took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "After talking to the wife of well-known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava, got information about Raju's health. Prabhu Shri Ram is wishing for his speedy recovery."

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार श्री राजू श्रीवास्तव जी की धर्मपत्नी से वार्तालाप कर राजू जी के स्वास्थ्य के विषय में जानकारी प्राप्त की।



प्रभु श्री राम से उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 11, 2022

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava suffers a heart attack

On Wednesday, Srivastava's nephew confirmed that the actor suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi. Republic Media Network learnt that the comedian was in critical condition.

The Journey Bombay to Goa actor had chest pain while working out on a treadmill. Reportedly, he was working out in a hotel gym when he suffered chest pain and collapsed. He was in the capital city to meet some politicians. As per various media reports, Srivastava was immediately taken to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A source told PTI, "He is critical and on a ventilator in the ICU and had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to the catheterization lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)."

Raju Srivastava is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry since the 1980s. He rose to fame after he participated in Season 1 of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and since then, has also appeared in films like Bombay to Goa, Baazigar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya and more.

