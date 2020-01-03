'You Season 3' Theories Predict That Joe's Mother Will Be Introduced, Read Details

If you have already binge-watchedYou season 2 on Netflix, then you're likely wondering what Joe Goldberg will do next. While You has not been officially renewed by the streaming service just yet, it seems like that the show will be back for a third season. The show's co-creator, Sera Gamble, revealed in an interview that they have an idea for You season 3 it is so exciting that people talk about it in the writer's room every single day. She also says that her fingers are crossed hopes that they get the chance to keep making the show.

And if the show comes back, Penn Badgley has already presented a reasonable theory for what might come to light in new episodes. In the season 2 finale, Love is pregnant with Joe's baby, and the couple has moved into a house in the suburbs together. At the end of the episode, Joe peeks through the backyard fence to spy on a female neighbour, who presumably might be his next victim.

Will Joe's mom be introduced in You season 3?

According to reports, there are many fan theories that the woman in the final shot could be Joe's mother. The face of the lady has not been revealed and it's still unexplained exactly where Joe's mother ended up. Meanwhile, if Love is as unpredictable as she was in season 2, we'll probably see her murder and stalk more people in You season 3 as well.

In a new interview with a leading magazine, Badgley suggested that it is so common, in relationships, that we see the other person as an adversary. It is literally the most prevalent and typical thing. It's the thing that ends relationships, it ends marriages, it ends casual relationships and everything in between.

Badgley further clarified by saying that's the allegory for the way we currently seem to perceive relationships. He continued saying that it's like this exercise in competition, one sees everything as competition literally everything. It underlines so much of what one seems to believe about human beings. Yet the truth is, actually, cooperation is what leads to advancement as a species, as a society, and then, just as a person in a relationship.

