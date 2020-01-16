Penn Badgley Explains What Makes Joe Goldberg In 'You' So Creepy

Do you ever find yourself wondering what makes Joe Goldberg from You so creepy yet charming at the same time? Do you ever find yourself thinking about him and you have to give yourself a reality check that he’s a killer? Most of the series fans find themselves in the same dilemma. Besides his obvious stalking and killing, the series star Penn Badgley recently explained what makes Joe creepy in a popular talk show.

What makes Joe Goldberg from You so creepy?

You was originally premiered on Lifetime in 2018 and tanked. The series then got its second chance when Netflix picked it up and streamed it for the international audience. Penn Badgley is aware of people's obsession with his spine-chilling but makes it a sexy character. The series is based on Caroline Kepnes' books of the same name.

In an interview with a leading portal, the Gossip Girl actor said that there are times when Joe is impossibly sympathetic and even honest and brave. He also added that sometimes he's the perfect balance between chivalrous and allowing his partner to be autonomous and empowered. He further added that he is actually in some way made to be the perfect guy that does this thing.

The star is no stranger to what the fans are saying about his character online and Badgley is also quick to remind his fans that Joe is a murderer and not so much of a good person. He explained that aside from his 'habits', Joe's creepiness lies in the face. In a popular talk show, Penn Badgley easily demonstrated how he goes from charming to creepy, adding that the key to pulling it off is to do nothing. From his demonstration, the host Stephen Colbert said that he gives a real Charlie Manson vibe with it.

Talking about the character's creepiness he confessed that it can be conflicting to play such a likable character that’s obviously no good for anyone. He does not blame the audience for having such a response to him. He explained that they are purposefully creating a device that is meant to be provocative and hopefully thought-provoking, but not just titillating. He further explained that the show is not a clinical portrait of a serial killer.

