Yuvika Chaudhary Arrested For Using Casteist Slur In Video, Granted Interim Bail

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested on Monday for reportedly using a casteist slur earlier this year. She was later released on interim bail following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

The Haryana Police had booked her in May this year over a complaint by a Dalit rights activist. This arrest comes at a time former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was also arrested for also using a casteist slur and later released on bail.

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary arrested for using casteist slur, released on interim bail

The news of Yuvika's arrest was confirmed by her lawyer Ashok Bishnoi. He told ANI that his client had joined the investigation as per the guidelines issued by the high court.

Hansi, Haryana | My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform): Ashok Bishnoi, lawyer of actress Yuvika Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/l459AsCmsN — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

The case against Yuvika was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on May 28. She had made the comments in a video on social media on May 25. The video, too, went viral.

The complaint was filed by a man named Rajat Kalsan, who alleged that she had made derogatory and objectionable remarks about a Scheduled Tribes community. The complaint had been submitted to Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Ahlawat.

The comments had then come days after another TV actor Munmun Dutta landed in trouble for using objectionable words against the community. 'Arrest Yuvika' Choudhary' had then trended on social media. Yuvika had apologised for her statements.

"Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all (sic)," she had then tweeted.

Yuvika is a popular TV actor and has worked in shows like Bigg Boss 9. She also starred in films like Om Shanti Om, among others.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh too was released on bail after he used a casteist slur against another cricketer in an Instagram chat last year.

Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Nitika Gahlaut said over the phone, "We only made a formal arrest and he was released on bail in compliance of the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court."

"Yuvraj Singh came to Hansi on Saturday and we made a formal arrest. He was released on bail bond after a few hours," DSP (Hansi) Vinod Shankar said.