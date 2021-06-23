Yuvika Chaudhary Dons Kashmiri Avatar For Latest Photoshoot; View Pics

Television actor Yuvika Chaudhary recently took to social media to share a series of pictures from her recent shoot session. In the photographs shared, she was seen dressed in proper Kashmiri attire with befitting makeup and outfit. She was also seen posing amidst a few stunning locations which set the vibe right, for the pictures. Yuvika Chaudhary’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her different looks on the feed.

Yuvika Chaudhary’s recent photoshoot

Reality star Yuvika Chaudhary recently took to Instagram to share an update on what she has been up to lately. In the pictures share, she is seen dressed as a traditional Kashmiri woman while posing amidst a Mughal architectural site. In the first picture shared, she was seen directly looking at the camera with intense eyes and a slight smile across her face. In the next click, she was slightly blushing while holding her thick shawl in place. She also had an arm placed on her face while coyly looking at the camera. In the last part of the post, Yuvika Chaudhary has pulled off a fake candid as she was seen slightly blushing with a bright smile while the stunning background stood out in the picture.

Yuvika Chaudhary was seen donning a heavy salwar kameez which is usually worn by the women of Kashmir. She was seen dressed in a heavy salmon coloured top which had red velvet sleeves and a matching neckline with intricate copper design. The sleeve rims also had a golden chain with hanging beads which naturally made the outfit look more traditional. A yellow shawl and a red velvet cap can also be spotted in the pictures shared by Yuvika.

In the caption for the post, Yuvika Chaudhary added a simple smiley to express her thoughts. She also added ‘#kashmir’ at the end and mentioned her team, which worked hard on this look. Have a look at the post on Yuvika Chaudhary’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented the actor’s look with sweet messages. Some of the fans have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

