Yuvika Chaudhary Shares Hilarious Karwa Chauth Video With Husband Prince Narula; Watch

Television couple, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula never fail to inspire us with their relationship goals. Reality shows' king, Prince Narula, and his beautiful wife, Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the perfect examples of couple goals in the industry. Yesterday, on the special occasion of Karwa Chauth, Yuvika took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of herself with her husband. Yuvika’s Instagram reel post went viral in no-time, and the video has received over twelve lakh views and counting.

Neha Kakkar’s song Diamond Da Challa is played in the background. Husband, Prince gifted Yuvika a diamond ring on Karwa Chauth. The hilarious video is about Yuvika asking him for a diamond ring. In the caption, she wrote that at least one reel is a must on Karwa Chauth.

Hilarious and cute at the same time, isn't it? Have a look-

Yuvika holds a massive fan following on her social media. She is very active and often keeps sharing cute videos and pictures with her Prince. In her earlier post, she had also shared multiple pictures with her hubby flaunting the ring that he gifted her. In the caption, she said that she was extremely surprised that Prince got to know about her wish for wanting this ring for a long time. She also shared how they had been through a tough time last month and could not celebrate their second marriage anniversary, but her husband made sure to make her feel special. She said that their love grew stronger in the last two years.

The couple met each other during Bigg Boss season 9 in 2015 and he had fallen in love with Yuvika during the show. The two got hitched as husband and wife on October 12, 2018. Prince Narula has won shows like MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Bigg Boss. The actress, Yuvika Chaudhary has also starred in Bollywood movies such as Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007, and Toh Baat Pakki. After getting married at a Punjabi wedding, both have been motivating us with their camaraderie for years.

