Yuvika Chaudhary Uses Casteist Slur In Vlog; Netizens Demand Her Arrest

After TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta, netizens demanded the arrest of actor Yuvika Chaudhary as she used a casteist slur in her latest vlog feat, Prince Narula.

NETIZENS DEMAND YUVIKA CHAUDHARY'S ARREST AS SHE USES A CASTEIST SLUR

After Munmun Dutta, Indian actor Yuvika Chaudhary is receiving flak for using a casteist slur in one of her latest vlogs. In the video doing the rounds on the internet, which also features Roadies star and Yuvika's husband Prince Narula, she can be seen filming herself in the mirror. While shooting, she makes a reference to a certain community and says she does not want to "look like them". After the clip of Yuvika using the 'casteist slur' went viral on Twitter, several users slammed the actor for using such words to 'insult' the community. 

Yuvika Chaudhary's casteist slur triggers netizens

Sharing that specific bit of the video, a user explained that the actor should be arrested for setting such an example while adding that there are many celebs like her and Munmun Dutta. Another Twitterati called her "casteist termites" and tweeted, "Pest control has become necessary". "These type of people discriminate others on the basis of Caste", wrote another user. Meanwhile, another Twitter user self-proclaimed that because of "narrow-minded" people, the "stigma around caste" still exists. "This is non negotiable", tweeted another user.

Meanwhile, a section of Twitterati also responded to Yuvika's public apology, which came hours after "Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary" started trending on the micro-blogging site. In her apology, the Om Shanti Om actor asserted that she did not know the meaning of the word and it was not directed to hurt anyone. However, it seems that netizens are not satisfied with her apology as they continued grilling her.

Munmun Dutta FIR

As mentioned earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta had invited heavy social media trolling in May 2021. After the video went viral on social media, the actor landed in a handful of legal troubles. First, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan registered a complaint against Munmun Dutta at Hansi Police Station in Hissar, Haryana. And, later, another FIR had been registered against Dutta after a complaint was lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar. 

The officials told PTI that the 33-year-old actor has been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In his complaint, Parmar claimed that Munmun hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community, especially the Valmiki community by using the ‘racist’ word. 

