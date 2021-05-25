Yuvika Chaudhary Uses Casteist Slur In Vlog; Netizens Demand Her Arrest

After Munmun Dutta, Indian actor Yuvika Chaudhary is receiving flak for using a casteist slur in one of her latest vlogs. In the video doing the rounds on the internet, which also features Roadies star and Yuvika's husband Prince Narula, she can be seen filming herself in the mirror. While shooting, she makes a reference to a certain community and says she does not want to "look like them". After the clip of Yuvika using the 'casteist slur' went viral on Twitter, several users slammed the actor for using such words to 'insult' the community.

Yuvika Chaudhary's casteist slur triggers netizens

Sharing that specific bit of the video, a user explained that the actor should be arrested for setting such an example while adding that there are many celebs like her and Munmun Dutta. Another Twitterati called her "casteist termites" and tweeted, "Pest control has become necessary". "These type of people discriminate others on the basis of Caste", wrote another user. Meanwhile, another Twitter user self-proclaimed that because of "narrow-minded" people, the "stigma around caste" still exists. "This is non negotiable", tweeted another user.

Few days ago munmun dutta used that word. These celebrities are normalising it. This is non negotiable. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary — ममता राजगढ़ (@mamta_meena1) May 25, 2021

These r those narrow minded Ppl in our society bcoz of whom Caste Stigma in Ind Still exists

Be it Munmun Dutta,Yuvraj or @yuvikachoudhary , the thing is this Ppl just issue an apology and get away

What is req is a permanent soln#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary



pic.twitter.com/uEuDaKehsg — Kishor Chauhan 🇮🇳 🌾 (@KingKisshor) May 25, 2021

Yuvika Choudhary should be arrested.



Example has to be set



There are many like her and Munmun Dutta



Retweet#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary @NoratramLoroli pic.twitter.com/orRIY1yO62 — Bahujan hak | बहुजन हक (@bahujanhak) May 25, 2021

Few days ago munmun dutta used the word. These celebrities are normalising it. This is non negotiable @HansrajMeena #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #मोदी_पनौती_है #नौकरी_चोर_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/MkczaNvrXE — Md Toushif (@MdToush0786) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, a section of Twitterati also responded to Yuvika's public apology, which came hours after "Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary" started trending on the micro-blogging site. In her apology, the Om Shanti Om actor asserted that she did not know the meaning of the word and it was not directed to hurt anyone. However, it seems that netizens are not satisfied with her apology as they continued grilling her.

You should be sorry but we don't need for this, please arrest this casteist lady ASAP.



FYI, @MumbaiPolice Yuvika Chaudhary committed an offence under section 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which she must be arrested.#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary ASAP https://t.co/KwOZN8BR4i — Meena Kotwal (@KotwalMeena) May 25, 2021

#casteist_termite

FIR should be file against her ! You must be aware of the laws ! Ignorance of law is also not excuse. https://t.co/rJd022jV20 — Krishna Roy (@krishna_llb) May 25, 2021

Munmun Dutta FIR

As mentioned earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta had invited heavy social media trolling in May 2021. After the video went viral on social media, the actor landed in a handful of legal troubles. First, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan registered a complaint against Munmun Dutta at Hansi Police Station in Hissar, Haryana. And, later, another FIR had been registered against Dutta after a complaint was lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar.

The officials told PTI that the 33-year-old actor has been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In his complaint, Parmar claimed that Munmun hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community, especially the Valmiki community by using the ‘racist’ word.

