Actor Zaan Khan took to Instagram to share a photo with his co-star Gracy Goswami. Zaan Khan and Gracy Goswami play the lead in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. In the photo, both the actors can be seen in wedding attire. In the caption, Zaan wrote, "Randheer Amrit How was the episode guys? @sonytvofficial @gracy.goswami @shashisumeetproductions". Fans are going gaga over their look and are desperately looking forward to the next episodes.

Zaan Khan and Gracy Goswami tease wedding sequence in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

Fans have showered immense love on Zaan Khan's post. The post has garnered over 21000 likes and more than a thousand comments. Several fans commented that they are excited to see Randheer and Amrit together while several others commented that they are loving the look of Randheer and Amrit in the wedding attire. Check out some of the reactions below.

Zaan Khan's social media presence

Zaan Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his life. He even keeps posting updates about his show Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aye. Recently, he shared a video post in which he thanked the audience as well as expressed gratitude to his makers for giving him the opportunity to play the role of Randheer. In the post, he wrote, "THANK YOU ♥ï¸ Randheer ko itna dheer saara pyaar dene k liye âœ¨keep loving RR #greatful #kyunutthedilchhodaaye #randheer #love @sonytvofficial @shashisumeetproductions @sumeetm @shashisumeet @somani_sheetal and to my producers♥ï¸ who gave me this opportunity". Take a look at the post below.

About Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aye

The plot of Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye revolves around the story of three girls and the romance that grows between them and boys of their age. Set during the time of independence of India, they hope to achieve their dreams and even find their true love. Gracy Goswami, Zaan Khan, Anchal Sahu, Pranali Rathod, Nasir Khan, Nidhi Tiwari, Yash Tonk, and Shagun Pandey are a part of the cast of the show. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm and is available to stream on Sony Liv anytime.

Image Credits: Zaan Khan's Instagram

