Zaid Darbar And Gauahar Khan Celebrate First Ramadan Together Post Marriage

Television actress Gauahar Khan got married to actor and influencer Zaid Darbar in December 2020. Gauahar and Zaid's wedding was a grand affair and was attended by many celebs. Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture of them as they celebrated their first Ramadan together post marriage.

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan's first Ramadan together

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are often seen sharing pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. Recently, Zaid took to his Instagram to share a picture with the actress as they celebrated the holy month of Ramadan together for the first time post marriage. The photo showed Zaid and Gauahar in a light blue coloured hijab smiling as they posed for the selfie. While sharing the photo, Zaid in his captions wrote that he hoped that God blesses them so that they can have a long and happy marriage and also wrote that this was his first Ramadan with his wife.

Fans react to Zaid Darbar's post

Fans reacted to Zaid Darbar's post and filled the comment section. Most of the fans commented that Gauahar and Zaid were their favourite couple and that they looked really cute together. The majority of fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Gauahar Khan pays tribute to her father on his 2-month death anniversary

Gauahar Khan's father passed away recently at the start of 2021, just a few days after her wedding. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her father and paid her tribute to him on his 2-month death anniversary. The actress in her caption wrote that she missed her father dearly. The actress wrote, "That smile #2monthsToday. I Miss u with every breath I take Pappa" and also used the hashtags #MyHero #BestFatherEver #ZafarAhmedKhan as she shared the post.

On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in the 2021 crime thriller series Tandav. The series showed the dark side of Indian politics, where people will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. The show also featured actors like Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea and Anup Soni.

