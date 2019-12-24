Zain Imam's Stylish Wardrobe And Swag Will Give You Major Fashion Goals

Zain Imam is a popular Indian television actor who started his career as a model, working for agencies like Aldo Groups. Before he stepped into the television acting industry, he did a number of commercials. He made his debut by being a part of MTV India’s show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. His cute looks along with a 6’ tall height are some of his most attractive features. He also managed to grab the 26th spot on the list of the Sexiest Asian Men in the year, 2018. He was also at #5 on the Times of India list of 20 Most Desirable Men on Indian Television. Read more to know about the popular television actor, Zain Imam.

Zina Imam's cool style

Zain Imam is known for having a great fashion sense which is very evident looking at the attire he wears. The way he carries himself, along with his powerful looks, is just mindblowing for the fans and viewers. On red carpets and events, Zain usually rocks a well-fitted suit like no other and his casual style is something that his fans love too. Be it athletic wears or airport looks or simple tees, this actor’s style is something you can take inspiration from if you are looking for a casual yet cool look. His unique style is the main reason for some instant grabs of attention. The star has been active on social media through his Instagram account. Read more to see some post from his Instagram account.

Zain Imam's Instagram

