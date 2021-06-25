Zeeshan Khan Stopped By Airport Authorities For Arriving In A Bathrobe, Watch Video

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan recently attempted to make a Guinness Book of World Records while travelling through a plane in a bathrobe. But, things did not turn out the way he imagined after he was stopped by the authorities. Zeeshan shared a video on his YouTube channel where he is seen trying to board a flight from the Goa airport in a bathrobe. In the video, the actor tries hard to convince the Air India authorities, but was easily thwarted and was asked to change his clothes immediately in order to board the flight on time.

Zeeshan Khan pulls a stunt of travelling in a bathrobe at Goa airport

In the short clip, Zeeshan Khan is seen telling a girl how he will attempt a world record with his stunt. However, the Air India staff approached him and informed that travelling in a bathrobe is not allowed. "Air India staff is a bummer," Zeeshan is heard saying in the video towards the end.

Later, the actor told SpotboyE that he feels one should make the most use of life. He explained that there is no such rule or written someone which states that a person can not travel in a bathrobe. Zeeshan who felt much at ease in the clothing questioned the authorities to answer what was ‘inappropriate’ in his dressing. The actor follows the philosophy of living life to the fullest and shared that he tries to enjoy life.

Zeeshan's fans showered him with support after watching the video. One of the users wrote, “Omfggggg zee you didn’t.” Another user showed his support to the actor and wrote, “Totally not wrong, that's DRIPPPP!!!” A third user chimed in and wrote, “No. It's decent enough. Isn't it.” One of the fans wrote, “ is this a free world or what bruh!!”

Meanwhile, earlier the actor shared his casting couch experience with the entertainment portal and called it ‘heart-breaking.’ The actor who is against casting couch in the industry narrated that this happened with him when he was new in the industry. He was told that he won’t make it big in showbiz and hence, was asked to compromise. He was also laughed at when he declined the offer to compromise. The actor, at last, confessed that such an incident ‘breaks the spirit of an actor.’

IMAGE: THEONLYZEESHANKHAN/Instagram

