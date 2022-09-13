Zendaya Creates History With Her Latest Emmy Win For 'Euphoria'; Here's How

As the Emmy awards 2022 recently announced the names of winners, it was revealed that Zendaya bagged the best actress award for her performance in Euphoria. She plays the series' protagonist, 17-year-old drug user Rue Bennet, who also serves as the series' narrator. Her performance in the series garnered her massive appreciation. It is a lesser-known fact that with Zendaya’s latest win, she created history for multiple reasons.

On the other hand, Jason Sudeikis won an award for Ted Lasso under the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series while Michael Keaton won for Dopesick under the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Zendaya becomes the youngest actor to win two Emmy

It was recently announced that Zendaya bagged the Best Actress Award for her performance in the series Euphoria. Through the latest Emmy win, she created history by not only becoming the youngest actress to win two Emmys but also became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice. Moreover, Zendaya’s appearance at the Emmy Awards marked a record to be the youngest artist to receive an Emmy nomination for producing.

As Zendaya went on stage to receive the Emmy award, she expressed her gratitude to her fans and the people who shared their stories with her. “My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much,” she stated.

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession *WINNER*

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso *WINNER*

What We Do in the Shadows