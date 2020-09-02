10 Shows And Movies Coming To Disney+Hotstar In September That You Can Binge Watch

Lockdown Blues is a serious phenomenon that has affected netizens all across the globe. Since there is not much to do, people mainly rely on OTT platforms for entertainment. Several films that were initially set to have a theatrical release have now taken to OTT platforms. One such platform includes Disney+ Hotstar. Here is a list of new shows and movies releasing on Disney+ Hotstar this September:

New movies on Disney+Hotstar in September:

Laxmmi Bomb:

According to some speculations the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb might release on September 9. Several are predicting this release date since 9 September also marks Akshay Kumar’s birthday. Laxmmi Bomb is a Bollywood horror-comedy that is based on the Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. The film will also star actor Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film will showcase a man who is possessed by a transgender ghost.

The Garden of Evening Mists:

This film is set in 1940 and features a war camp survivor from Japan. It showcases the life of the survivor who later worked as an apprentice to a Japanese gardener. According to speculations, this film will release on September 13.

New shows on Disney+Hotstar in September:

Big Boss Telugu Season 4:

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched television shows in India. The show has been adapted in several languages as well. Fans are extremely excited for Big Boss Telugu Season 4 is set to feature on the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. This show is set to release on September 6. The show will be hosted by the famous actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Bigg Boss 4 ante entertainment like never before. Stay tuned, September 6th onwards. #WhatAWowWow 👁️ #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/mA5VJBCXhQ — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 31, 2020

Hostages Season 2:

The first season of the crime thriller Hostages was greatly appreciated by audiences. The show starred actors Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in the lead roles. According to some speculations, Hostages Season 2 will feature on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP on September 9.

The Simpsons season 32:

The Simpsons season 32 is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 28. Due to the ongoing racial protests, white actors will not lend their voice to any of the non-white characters. Some of the guest stars of the Simpsons season 32 include Olivia Colman, David Harbour, Ben Platt and several others.

As far as everyone knows, we're a nice normal family... until Season 32. pic.twitter.com/HGb2fKVenn — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) May 18, 2020

Mega Icons Season 2:

According to some speculations, the second season of the documentary Mega Icons will release on September 25, 2020. The first season of this show featured the lives of several iconic people. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Virat Kohli and the Dalai Lama were some of the people who featured in the first season of this documentary.

Bless the Harts season 2:

Bless the Harts is an animated sitcom that features on the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The second season of this show will feature on Disney+ Hotstar on September 28. The show features a working-class family who lives in North Carolina.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

The Disney series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is set to release on September 25. This series will feature Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. The series will also pay a tribute to the various species that are housed at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Earth to Ned:

Earth to Ned is an upcoming talk show that is hosted by Ned who is an alien commander. Further, he will be accompanied by lieutenant Cornelius. The two decide to not invade planet Earth and instead discover a human culture. The host will cover topics like comedy, sports, social media, and fashion. This show is set to feature on September 14.

Family Guy Season 19:

Family Guy is one of the most popular animated sitcoms. The show features the lives of the Griffin family. This show will feature on Disney + Hotstar on September 28.

Family Guy - Season 19 - 5 Minute Promo US Onlyhttps://t.co/M2fSudFpyy pic.twitter.com/S59cpCRTec — SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) July 25, 2020

Source: Akshay Kumar's Instagram and Earth to Ned trailer

