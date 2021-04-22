10 Urvashi Rautela-Guru Randhawa Photos That Have Their Fans Convinced They Are A Couple

Bollywood actor and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela and popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa are collaborating for their upcoming music video titled Doob Gaye. Ever since this news broke out, Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa have become the talk of the town and have been making headlines with their sizzling chemistry in pictures. Urvashi who is excited about the release of her upcoming song is constantly seen posting stills from the music video. Urvashi and Guru's latest romantic pictures broke the internet and fans have since been convinced that they are a couple.

A look at all the Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa photos

Urvashi and Guru's recent pictures on the gram have been causing a stir on the internet with fans calling the duo the "most romantic pair" on the screen. All of their pictures are receiving a lot of love with fans showering the actor and the singer with praises and compliments. Let's take a look at some of these stills for Doob Gaye shared by the stars and how fans reacted to them.

More about Urvashi and Guru Randhawa's Doob Gaye

The song Doob Gaye has some big names attached to it. The music for the song is composed by B Praak and the lyrics are penned by Jaani. The video is helmed by Remo D'Souza and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series. The song will also have some dance sequences by Urvashi which has been choreographed by Remo himself.

About Urvashi Rautela movies and other projects

The actor was last seen in the remix music video of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si which was a tribute to the iconic Madhubala. The actor has been a part of several popular music videos in the past including Love Dose, Teri Load Ve, Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi among others. Urvashi has also been a part of various Bollywood films and was last seen in the 2020 movie Virgin Bhanupriya.

The actor will be next seen in the Jio studios’ web series Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen in her first-ever International music video titled Versace with Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. The Sanam Re actor also has the bilingual thriller Black Rose which is a Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2 in the pipeline. She is also set to venture into Tamil cinema and will be making her debut with a big-budget multilingual sci-fi film.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram)

