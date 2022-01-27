'1883' Episode 6 Release Date And Time: When Is The Next Episode Of '1883' Coming Out?

The American drama 1883 started streaming on December 19 last year and has the audience hooked as it serves as the prequel to the popular show Yellowstone. The drama series ever since its release has created a buzz among the fans. As the first five episodes of the show have already been released, the fans have eagerly been awaiting the release of the 1883 episode 6. So, here we bring you every detail about episode 6 of the most-awaited series.

All about the drama series '1883'

Western drama 1883 is the prequel to the show Yellowstone and follows the hardships of the Dutton family as they travel west through uncolonised America. The buzzy new series follows the life of the Dutton family as they look for a better future in America's guaranteed land, Montana. The drama's cast line-up includes Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garrett.

When is the next episode of '1883' coming out?

The drama last aired on Sunday, January 16, on Paramount+ but did not return for episode six at the weekend. This is not the first time there was a delay in releasing the episode. Episode four of the period drama also did not arrive at the scheduled time slot. Nevertheless, it's a huge sigh of relief for the fans of the show as episode six of 1883 will be airing on Sunday, January 30, on Paramount+.

'1883' Episode 5 recap

In episode 5 of the series, we witnessed Elsa experiencing outrageous highs and lows hauling her into adulthood. We also got to see more camp distress after last week's river crossing resulted in the group getting smaller on their journey. Moreover, shea and Thomas once again attempted to mobilize the campmates and every individual from the Dutton family lost their temper somehow.

Image: @1883official/Instagram