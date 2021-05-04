'1899' On Netflix: Release Date, Plot And Other Details Of The Show By 'Dark' Makers

Dark, Netflix's first German original series, was always going to be a difficult act for Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar to pursue. The time-bending, mind-bending show premiered on the web in December 2017 and drew a global audience over the course of three tenses, fulfilling seasons, ending in June 2020. Along with critical acclaim, the series is thought to have been a rating success for Netflix, which, while not disclosing exact figures, did say in October that this was the third most-viewed international series in the United States. Now Netflix has revealed that the creators of Dark are coming out with a new series called 1899. Here is all we know about 1899 (Netflix series).

1899 on Netflix

As for 1899's release date, the series was supposed to premiere on Netflix in 2021, but with a filming start in April 2021 and a wrap in September 2021, it is now unlikely, and the first season will almost definitely be released in 2022. The first season of 1899 will consist of eight one-hour episodes. According to showrunner Baran bo Odar's Instagram, the pilot episode is titled "The Ship."

Friese and Odar have set their latest show in the turn of the twentieth century, with a tale about European immigrants attempting to enter the "new world." The eight-part series investigates the mysterious circumstances surrounding an immigrant ship's journey from Europe to New York. The travellers are unified in their hopes and aspirations for a new century and a better reality abroad, despite their diverse backgrounds and nationalities. However, their journey takes a surprising turn when they find a second ship unmoored on the open sea that has been missing for months, and their voyage to the promised land turns into a nightmare.

During a panel at the Berlinale, Baran bo Odar revealed that the writers’ room for “1899” will open this year and that shooting starts in early 2021! Main language of the new Netflix series will be English. pic.twitter.com/CnmhSu6c9u — 1899 Netflix (@1899Netflix) February 24, 2020

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar appear alongside the 1899 ensemble cast in their 19th-century finery in the first lush picture released by Netflix. Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentao, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume, Anton Lesser are among the actors in the series. The story, which was developed from the outset as a multi-lingual drama, will feature all of the actors speaking in their native tongue. Netflix has confirmed that the show will be in English, unlike Dark.